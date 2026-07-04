Telangana Police Recruitment 2026: 5,000 Jobs Approved

The Telangana government has given the green signal to recruit 5,000 police personnel, creating a significant employment opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs.

The recruitment drive will include vacancies for Civil Constables, Armed Reserve Constables, and Sub Inspectors. The official recruitment notification, which will contain details about eligibility, application dates, selection process, and examination schedule, is expected to be released soon.

Vacancy Details

As per the approved recruitment plan, the vacancies include:

3,697 Civil Constable posts

1,052 Armed Reserve Constable posts

Several Sub Inspector (SI) posts

These recruitments are expected to strengthen the Telangana Police Department while providing thousands of aspirants with an opportunity to secure a government job.

Official Notification Expected Soon

Candidates waiting for the Telangana Police recruitment notification should keep an eye on the official announcements. The notification is expected to provide complete information regarding:

Educational qualifications

Age limit

Application process

Selection procedure

Physical efficiency tests

Written examination dates

Important instructions for applicants

Good Opportunity for Government Job Aspirants

Every year, Telangana Police recruitment attracts a large number of applicants due to the attractive salary, job security, and career growth opportunities. With 5,000 vacancies expected to be filled, this recruitment drive is likely to receive a strong response from candidates across the state.

Applicants are advised to begin their exam preparation in advance and regularly check the official recruitment updates so they do not miss important announcements.

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