Hyderabad Police Warns Against Midnight Birthday Celebrations on Tank Bund

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has urged people to avoid midnight birthday celebrations and cake-cutting on Tank Bund and other public places. The warning comes after a tragic road accident in which a six-year-old girl and a family member lost their lives while celebrating her birthday.

The accident reportedly occurred around 2 am on October 4. The family had gathered on Tank Bund for the birthday celebration when the incident took place. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital, but the victims could not be saved.

Following the incident, Sajjanar visited the accident site with senior officials and reviewed steps to prevent similar tragedies. He warned that vehicles often travel at high speeds during late-night hours, making celebrations on busy roads dangerous, especially when children are present.

The commissioner said birthday celebrations on Tank Bund are prohibited under existing rules and urged people to celebrate at home or in other safe places. He also asked youngsters and parents to avoid midnight gatherings on roads, near lakes and in public parks.

Sajjanar appealed to citizens not to risk lives for temporary enjoyment and requested everyone to cooperate with the police to ensure public safety.