Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Sudheer Becomes Captain, Jhansi’s Smart Move Creates a Twist

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 brought several twists as the Road to Reload task continued. Sudheer emerged as the new captain of the house, while Jhansi made a smart decision to protect herself from the elimination threat. The episode also featured sacrifices, arguments and unexpected changes in the contestants' positions.

Rohit Sacrifices His Chance for Shalini

Bigg Boss announced a twist for the two lowest-scoring pairs, Mukesh-Jhansi and Rohit-Shalini. Only one contestant from each pair could compete for safety, while the other had to remain in the danger zone.

Jhansi gave up her opportunity so that Mukesh could compete. She believed she could use her special magic power later to save herself. Rohit and Shalini also struggled to decide who should step aside. Eventually, Rohit chose to sacrifice his chance and allowed Shalini to continue competing.

Ram Prasad and Naresh Win the Fun Task

The housemates then participated in a fun task judged by Jhansi and Debjani. Contestants had to follow different instructions drawn from randomly selected tiles. The challenges included a slow-motion fight, a dance competition and other entertaining activities.

Naresh entertained the housemates by imitating a mosquito, while Ram Prasad impressed everyone in the dance challenge against Charan. At the end of the task, Ram Prasad and Naresh secured the first position, followed by Charan and Apoorva. Mukesh and Shalini finished at the bottom.

Bigg Boss then announced that only one member of the winning pair could enter the safe zone. Although both Ram Prasad and Naresh initially offered to sacrifice their opportunity, Ram Prasad eventually secured safety.

Jhansi Uses Her Magic Power

After giving Mukesh a chance to compete, Jhansi used her magic key to save herself from elimination. Her decision proved important because she had already entered the danger zone based on the leaderboard.

The move allowed her to manage the elimination risk while giving Mukesh an opportunity to compete. With the possibility of wildcard contestants influencing the game, her decision could also affect the house's future strategies.

Aman Faces a Setback in the Captaincy Race

Bigg Boss later asked seven eligible contestants to select five people for the captaincy competition. Varshini, being the outgoing captain, was excluded from the race.

Aman was also voted out of the captaincy selection. He objected to the decision, but Bigg Boss confirmed that the voting result would stand. Shalini also questioned whether Sudheer could perform in the captaincy task because of his health concerns.

Sudheer Wins Captaincy

The final captaincy task required contestants to open beanbags, collect the necessary components and assemble a ship. Aman and Jhansi were selected to support the contestants.

Despite doubts about his ability to perform, Sudheer completed the challenge successfully and became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house. His victory came after some contestants had questioned whether he could handle the physical demands of the task.

With Sudheer taking charge as captain and Jhansi saving herself through her magic power, the episode ended with major changes in the house. The continuing Road to Reload competition is expected to influence the contestants' safety and strategies in the coming episodes.