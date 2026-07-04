Rao Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Satyadev Film Earns Rs 3.11 Crore

Satyadev's new Telugu film Rao Bahadur has started its box office journey with a decent opening. The psychological mystery drama earned Rs 1.40 crore in India net collections on its first day, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

The film was released in theatres on Friday and was screened in 883 shows across India. Written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the movie features Satyadev in the lead role, while Vikas Muppala and Deepa Thomas play important supporting characters.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 3 Crore

Apart from its domestic performance, Rao Bahadur also received a positive response overseas. The film collected around Rs 1.50 crore from international markets on its opening day.

With this, the movie's worldwide gross collection reached Rs 3.11 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 1.61 crore, while the India net total is Rs 1.40 crore.

Night Shows Witness Strong Audience Response

The Telugu version of the film recorded an overall occupancy of 27.65% on Day 1.

The occupancy increased steadily throughout the day:

Morning shows: 19.00%

Afternoon shows: 23.08%

Evening shows: 25.46%

Night shows: 38.08%

The highest audience turnout was seen during the night shows, showing improved footfalls as the day progressed.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Lead Collections

Most of the film's opening-day revenue came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which together contributed around Rs 1.45 crore in gross collections.

Other regional collections include:

Karnataka: Rs 13 lakh

Tamil Nadu: Rs 2 lakh

Other states: Rs 1 lakh

These numbers helped the film finish its first day with an India gross collection of Rs 1.61 crore.

Story Revolves Around Memory and Family Legacy

Rao Bahadur is a psychological mystery that explores themes of memory, identity, and emotional trauma.

The story follows a man from a once-powerful royal family who struggles with the weight of his family's declining legacy while dealing with his own mental and emotional conflicts. Satyadev plays the central character in this thought-provoking drama.

Critics Appreciate the Film's Unique Approach

The film has received positive appreciation for its unconventional storytelling. Critics have praised its emotional depth and fresh narrative style, describing it as a psychological drama that focuses more on human emotions and identity than traditional thriller elements.

Although the film may appeal more to audiences who enjoy slow-paced and experimental storytelling, it has been recognized as one of the more distinctive Telugu releases of the year.

Also read: Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 1: Virat Karrna Film Earns Rs 3.25 Crore