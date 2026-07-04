Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 1: Virat Karrna Film Earns Rs 3.25 Crore

Virat Karrna's latest mythological fantasy film Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure has made a decent start at the Indian box office. The movie earned around Rs 3.25 crore (India net) on its opening day, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

The film was released in multiple languages and attracted audiences across the country. It was screened in 3,202 shows on its first day and recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 22%.

Telugu Version Leads the Collections

The Telugu version contributed the highest share of the film's opening-day earnings. It collected around Rs 2.90 crore, making it the strongest-performing language.

The collections from other versions are as follows:

Hindi: Rs 20 lakh

Tamil: Rs 10 lakh

Malayalam: Rs 3 lakh

Kannada: Rs 2 lakh

Overall, the film has earned approximately Rs 3.74 crore gross in India on its first day.

Occupancy Improves Through the Day

The Telugu version recorded the best audience response with an overall occupancy of 24.87%.

The occupancy gradually increased during the day:

Morning shows: 19.46%

Afternoon shows: 24.15%

Evening shows: 23.92%

Night shows: 31.92%

The highest attendance was seen during the night shows, indicating stronger word-of-mouth later in the day.

The occupancy figures for other language versions were:

Hindi: 12.53%

Kannada: 17.38%

Tamil: 10.90%

Malayalam: 4.30%

Story Based on Mythology and Ancient Legends

Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure combines mythology, action, fantasy, and adventure. The story follows the search for the legendary Brahma Kamalam, a sacred flower believed to possess great power.

Virat Karrna plays the lead role of Rudra, who embarks on a dangerous journey linked to the ancient treasure. Actor Rishabh Sawhney appears as Abdali, the main antagonist determined to obtain the mystical flower for his own purpose.

The film also stars Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon in important roles.

Mixed Reviews for the Film

The film has received mixed reactions from critics. While many appreciated its mythological concept and ambitious scale, some reviews pointed out that the lengthy runtime, uneven screenplay, and inconsistent visual effects reduce its overall impact.

Despite the mixed response, the makers will be hoping for stronger collections over the weekend as family audiences and fans of fantasy films head to theatres.