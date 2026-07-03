July 4 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

Investors wondering whether the Indian stock market is open on July 4, 2026, should note that both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed.

The closure is not due to a special market holiday but because July 4, 2026, falls on a Saturday. As per the regular trading schedule, the Indian stock market remains closed every Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no trading activity in the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), or commodity segments on Saturday.

Normal trading will resume on Monday, July 6, 2026, as there is no scheduled market holiday on that date.

Although July 4 is celebrated as Independence Day in the United States, it is not a stock market holiday in India. The Indian stock exchanges follow the holiday calendar issued by NSE and BSE, along with the regular weekend closure.

Investors can continue to access online trading platforms, review their portfolios, and plan their investment strategies during the weekend. However, buying and selling of securities on the exchanges will not be possible until the market reopens on Monday.

Those planning trades are advised to complete important transactions before the market closes on Friday, July 3, as the exchanges will remain shut throughout the weekend.

Also read: Alpha Early Reviews Disappoint Fans