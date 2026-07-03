Alpha Early Reviews Disappoint Fans

The much-awaited Alpha, the latest film from the YRF Spy Universe, has finally reached theatres. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, the action thriller generated strong buzz before release, especially as the first female-led film in the popular spy franchise.

However, the first wave of audience reactions on social media has been mixed, with many viewers expressing disappointment after the early shows.

Mixed Response from Early Viewers

Soon after the film's premiere, moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions. While some praised the action scenes, visuals, and performances of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, many others felt the film did not live up to the high standards set by earlier YRF Spy Universe movies.

Several viewers commented that the story lacked freshness and excitement, making it less engaging compared to previous installments in the franchise.

Fans Question the Future of the Franchise

The mixed response has sparked discussions among fans about the future of the YRF Spy Universe. Some social media users believe the franchise has started to repeat familiar ideas and may need a fresh creative direction instead of expanding further.

The criticism comes as a surprise because earlier films in the franchise enjoyed massive success and built a loyal fan base over the years.

Hrithik Roshan Cameo Fails to Create Big Buzz

The film also features a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan, but according to several early viewers, the cameo has not significantly improved the word-of-mouth response. While fans appreciated seeing the popular spy character, many felt it was not enough to lift the overall impact of the film.

Final Verdict Will Depend on Weekend Performance

Despite the mixed early reactions, it is still too soon to judge Alpha's overall performance. Opening-day social media reviews often differ from the opinion of the wider audience.

The film's box office collections over the weekend, along with responses from family audiences and regular moviegoers, will provide a clearer picture of its success.

For now, Alpha has generated plenty of discussion online and has raised fresh questions about where the YRF Spy Universe goes from here.

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