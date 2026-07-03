July 4 Bank Holiday or not in India?

If you're planning to visit a bank on Saturday, July 4, 2026, here's the latest update.

Banks across India will remain open on July 4, 2026, as it is the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India's banking schedule, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, apart from Sundays and notified regional holidays.

Since July 4 falls on the first Saturday, it is a regular working day for banks in most parts of the country.

Why Are Banks Open on July 4?

Under RBI guidelines:

Banks remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (where applicable).

Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

All banks remain closed on Sundays and on official state or national holidays notified by the RBI.

As July 4 is the first Saturday of July, customers can visit bank branches and carry out their regular banking transactions.

Banking Services Available

Customers can access all normal banking services, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque deposits and clearance

Passbook updates

Demand draft services

Loan and account-related services

Digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS (during operational hours), and ATMs will also continue to function as usual.

Check Local Holidays

Although banks are generally open on July 4, customers should note that a few branches may remain closed if there is a state-specific holiday declared in a particular region. It is always advisable to check with your local bank branch before visiting.

Final Word

For most customers across India, July 4, 2026, is not a bank holiday. Since it is the first Saturday of the month, banks will operate as per their regular Saturday working hours. Customers can complete their banking work without any interruption.

Also read: Alpha Early Reviews Disappoint Fans