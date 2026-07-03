Hyderabad Woman Death in Room No. 1611: Murder or Suicide?

A 26-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lodge located in the Langar Houz area of Hyderabad, prompting a police investigation.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Renuka, a resident of Alwal. She was reportedly known to Farooq, a 34-year-old man from the Golconda area.

Couple Checked Into Lodge

Police said Renuka and Farooq checked into a room at a lodge near MD Lines in Langar Houz on Thursday night.

During questioning, Farooq told police that he stepped out of the room for a short time. When he returned, he claimed that Renuka was found hanging inside the room.

Family Alleges Murder

Renuka's family has rejected the suicide claim and alleged that she was murdered. They have expressed suspicion over Farooq's involvement and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Police Begin Investigation

After receiving information, Langar Houz police reached the lodge, examined the scene, and shifted the woman's body to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case and taken Farooq into custody for questioning. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including both suicide and murder.

Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report and forensic evidence are examined. Further investigation is currently underway.

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