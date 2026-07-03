Aamir Khan Confirms His Third Wedding With Gauri Spratt In A Private Ceremony

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a simple and private wedding ceremony. The actor said the wedding will take place at his home and will be attended only by close family members and a few close friends.

Aamir said that both he and Gauri wanted to keep the wedding small instead of having a grand celebration. The couple has chosen a registered marriage with only their loved ones present. They are not planning a lavish event or a big reception.

Speaking about the attention surrounding his personal life, Aamir said he does not understand why people are so interested in celebrity weddings. According to him, audiences should focus more on an actor's work than their private life. He also mentioned that he was surprised the wedding details became public before the ceremony.

Aamir described this as a happy phase in his life and called Gauri a "blessing." The couple has decided to celebrate the occasion quietly with their families, keeping the event personal and meaningful.