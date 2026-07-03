Telangana DSP Bheem Reddy Caught in ACB Raids

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against DSP Sankireddy Bheem Reddy, who is currently working in the Police Computer Services wing in Hyderabad.

According to ACB officials, the officer is suspected of acquiring assets that are not in line with his known sources of income during his government service. The agency believes the properties were allegedly accumulated through corrupt practices.

Raids Conducted at Multiple Locations

As part of the investigation, ACB teams carried out searches at the DSP's residence and 15 other locations linked to his family members, friends, and suspected benamidars.

During the raids, officials recovered documents related to several high-value properties spread across Telangana, Karnataka, and Bengaluru.

Properties Found During Searches

The assets identified by the ACB include:

A villa at Vessella Meadows in Hyderabad.

A G+2 house with a penthouse in Telecom Nagar.

Flats in Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, and Tellapur.

A share in a commercial complex at Manikonda.

Commercial property near Manikonda.

Residential plots in Nagole and Patancheru.

A 500-square-yard plot near Pragathi Resorts.

Agricultural lands in Zaheerabad, Muchintala, Mominpet, and Karnataka.

One acre of land in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

An investment of Rs. 75 lakh in Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals.

Cash, Gold and Silver Seized

Apart from property documents, the ACB also recovered:

Rs. 3.6 lakh in cash from the DSP's house.

Rs. 40 lakh in cash from the residence of an alleged benamidar.

Around 2 kilograms of gold ornaments.

Nearly 20 kilograms of silver.

Bank deposits worth approximately Rs. 19.91 lakh.

Investigation Continues

The Anti-Corruption Bureau stated that the actual market value of the recovered assets is likely to be much higher than the value mentioned in official documents.

Officials are continuing the investigation to determine the full extent of the officer's assets and whether they were acquired through illegal means.

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