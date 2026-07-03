Ashok Galla's VISA: Chingari Song Receives Thumping Response

The makers of Visa have unveiled their second single Chingari. Rendered beautifully by the inimitable Sid Sriram and Lipsika, the melody is composed by Vijai Bulganin renowned for delivering soulful musical compositions.

Penned by Sanare, Chingari carries an ache that feels deeply human and instantly relatable. It is a poetic exploration of the quiet fire that love ignites a feeling too profound for words alone yet one that music expresses effortlessly.

VISA - Vintara Saradaga has been building a wave of excitement with every reveal. The film's teaser captivated audiences with its warm NRI energy and fresh storytelling. The first single Anaga Anaga America an infectious, foot-tapping number won hearts across platforms and set the tone for what this film promises to be: joyful, relatable and deeply rooted in the emotions of a generation chasing dreams far from home.

With Chingari, the film reveals its romantic soul and it has struck a chord with listeners in a way that only the most genuine music can.

Directed by debutant Udbhav Raghu, the film stars Ashok Galla and Sri Gouri Priya as the lead pair with Rahul Vijay, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Satya, Viva Harsha and Gundu Sudarshan in key supporting roles. Set against the vibrant and emotionally rich backdrop of Telugu student life in the United States, the film weaves together friendship, ambition, cultural identity and the unexpected sparks of love all told with the freshness and warmth that today's audiences crave.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, VISA – Vintara Saradaga carries the hallmark of producers who understand what audiences want. The positivity surrounding this project continues to grow with every release.