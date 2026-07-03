The Paradise Release Date Locked for Nani's Film

Natural Star Nani's upcoming film The Paradise is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies currently in production. Directed by Srikanth Odela, who earlier delivered the blockbuster Dasara, the film is being made on the biggest budget of Nani's career.

The movie has already generated massive buzz, especially after the makers released an intense glimpse that received an overwhelming response from fans and movie lovers.

Release Shifted Due to Pending Shoot

The Paradise was initially expected to arrive in theatres on August 21 this year. However, the release had to be postponed as portions of the shoot and post-production work were yet to be completed.

Following the delay, the makers did not officially announce a new release date, leaving fans eager for an update.

September 25 Release on the Cards

According to the latest information shared with overseas distributors, the makers are now planning to release The Paradise worldwide on Friday, September 25.

To build excitement ahead of the theatrical release, special premiere shows are expected to be held on Thursday, September 24, a day before the official release. Overseas distribution partners have reportedly been informed in advance so they can begin preparations for the film's release.

Final Date Depends on Production Schedule

Although September 25 is currently the target release date, the makers are expected to go ahead only if the remaining production and post-production work is completed on time.

The film's post-production is progressing at a fast pace, and if everything stays on schedule, The Paradise is likely to hit theatres worldwide as planned.

With high expectations surrounding the project and the successful combination of Nani and Srikanth Odela returning after Dasara, fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement confirming the film's release date.

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