Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 3: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 03, 2026, 11:52 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices moved higher across major Indian cities on July 3, 2026 following strong global bullion prices. Silver prices also increased and crossed the ₹2.50 lakh per kg mark in many cities. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,47,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,34,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,60,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,50,000 per kg in several other major cities. People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase.Experts say the rise came after weak US jobs data boosted demand for gold and silver in the international market.

Gold Prices Today - July 3,2026:

Hyderabad

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250

Chennai

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250

Mumbai

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250

Delhi

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250

Bengaluru

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250

Kolkata

  • 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
  • 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
  • 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250

Silver Prices Today - July 3,2026:

  • Hyderabad – ₹2,60,000
  • Chennai – ₹2,60,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,50,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,50,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,50,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,50,000

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