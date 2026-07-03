Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, July 3: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices moved higher across major Indian cities on July 3, 2026 following strong global bullion prices. Silver prices also increased and crossed the ₹2.50 lakh per kg mark in many cities. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,47,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,34,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,60,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,50,000 per kg in several other major cities. People planning to buy gold or silver are advised to check the latest rates before making a purchase.Experts say the rise came after weak US jobs data boosted demand for gold and silver in the international market.
Gold Prices Today - July 3,2026:
Hyderabad
- 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
- 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
- 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250
Chennai
- 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
- 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
- 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250
Mumbai
- 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
- 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
- 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250
Delhi
- 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
- 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
- 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250
Bengaluru
- 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
- 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
- 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250
Kolkata
- 24 Carat: ₹1,47,000
- 22 Carat: ₹1,34,750
- 18 Carat: ₹1,10,250
Silver Prices Today - July 3,2026:
- Hyderabad – ₹2,60,000
- Chennai – ₹2,60,000
- Mumbai – ₹2,50,000
- Delhi – ₹2,50,000
- Bengaluru – ₹2,50,000
- Kolkata – ₹2,50,000