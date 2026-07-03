Akhil Praises Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram

Actor Akhil Akkineni is busy promoting his upcoming film Lenin, which is set to release in theatres soon. During a recent promotional event, the actor was asked about Maa Inti Bangaram, the Samantha-starrer that has been receiving attention from audiences.

Responding to the question, Akhil spoke positively about the film and appreciated the effort put in by the entire team. He said he enjoyed the overall feel of the movie and found its combination of family emotions and action to be refreshing.

According to Akhil, one of the film's biggest highlights is the way it balances an emotional family story with an entertaining action-driven narrative. He added that this unique blend gives the movie a fresh identity and makes it stand out from routine commercial entertainers.

The actor also praised the decision to place a female character at the center of the story, saying it brought a different perspective and helped the film connect with audiences in a meaningful way.

Akhil had special words of appreciation for Samantha, applauding her performance in the lead role. He said she delivered a sincere and convincing performance, adding depth and emotion to her character. He also credited the film's positive energy, fresh storytelling, and engaging presentation for its success with viewers.

His comments have quickly gone viral on social media, with many fans appreciating the actor's gracious words. Several users praised Akhil for acknowledging Samantha's work and supporting the film despite their personal history, calling his remarks respectful and mature.

As Lenin's release approaches, Akhil's appreciation for Maa Inti Bangaram has become one of the most talked-about moments from the film's promotional campaign.

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