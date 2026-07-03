Japan Releases: Indian Movies Heading to Japan

Indian cinema continues to enjoy a loyal fan following across the globe, and Japan remains one of the biggest overseas markets for Indian movies. Over the years, Japanese audiences have shown immense love for Indian stars and films, encouraging filmmakers to release dubbed versions in the country.

The popularity of Indian films in Japan dates back several decades. Superstar Rajinikanth is widely credited with introducing Indian commercial cinema to Japanese audiences. His blockbuster film Muthu, released in Japan in 1998, became a sensational hit and earned around Rs. 23.5 crore, setting a benchmark for Indian films in the country.

Years later, director S. S. Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR surpassed that record by collecting nearly Rs. 24 crore at the Japanese box office, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan.

Recent Indian Releases Could Not Beat RRR

Several big Indian films, including Kalki 2898 AD, Devara, Salaar, and Pushpa 2, have also been released in Japan over the past few years. While these movies attracted attention from Japanese audiences, none managed to cross the impressive box office collections of RRR.

Dhurandhar and Mirai Ready for Japan Release

Now, two more Indian films are preparing to entertain movie lovers in Japan.

The first is Dhurandhar Part One, directed by Aditya Dhar. After becoming a massive blockbuster in India with box office earnings of around Rs. 1,300 crore, the action-packed spy thriller is scheduled to release in Japanese theatres on July 10. Trade experts are keen to see whether the film can challenge RRR's long-standing record in the country.

The second film is Mirai, starring Telugu actor Teja Sajja. Known for its grand visuals and fantasy elements, the film collected around Rs. 150 crore in India and is set to release in Japan on August 21. Fans are eager to see how Japanese audiences respond to the visual spectacle.

Can New Releases Rewrite History?

With Indian films becoming increasingly popular in Japan, expectations are high for both Dhurandhar and Mirai. While RRR still holds the record as the highest-grossing Indian film in the country, these upcoming releases have the opportunity to attract large audiences and potentially create new milestones.

Whether Dhurandhar can surpass Rajamouli's record or Mirai can surprise everyone at the Japanese box office will become clear once both films arrive in theatres.