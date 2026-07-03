Alpha Twitter Review: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Gets Mixed Reactions

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited action thriller Alpha has opened to a positive response from audiences after its first shows. Moviegoers have been sharing their opinions on social media, with many praising the film's action, performances, and gripping storyline.

Fans have especially appreciated Alia Bhatt's powerful performance, calling her convincing in the action scenes. Sharvari has also received praise for her role, with many viewers saying the duo shares good chemistry and carries the film well.

Several viewers have described Alpha as an entertaining spy thriller with stylish action sequences and emotional moments. While a few felt the film follows a familiar spy-film formula, most early reactions have been positive, giving the movie a strong start through word of mouth.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF Spy Universe and features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and R. Madhavan in key roles. With encouraging early reviews, the film is expected to attract more audiences to theatres over the weekend.

#Alpha - MOVIE REVIEW ⭐⭐/5 Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back. The biggest strength of the film is . His screen presence is powerful, and every time he appears on screen, he adds intensity to the film. Even with limited scenes, he… pic.twitter.com/Lpo7KI5Vg1 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 3, 2026