Rao Bahadur X Review: First Twitter Reactions to Satya Dev's Film

Satya Dev's latest psychological drama Rao Bahadur has made its theatrical debut on July 3, and the film is already receiving positive responses from moviegoers on social media. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film was screened through premiere shows before its official release, allowing early audiences to share their opinions online.

Soon after the first screenings, X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with reactions, with many viewers praising the film's storytelling, performances, and thought-provoking themes.

Early Audience Reactions Are Positive

The initial response to Rao Bahadur has been encouraging, with several viewers calling it one of the most unique Telugu films in recent times. Many appreciated the film's unconventional screenplay, saying it keeps audiences engaged with unexpected twists and meaningful moments.

Some viewers described the movie as a refreshing change from routine commercial entertainers, adding that it offers a story that stays with the audience even after the credits roll.

Viewers Appreciate Satya Dev's Performance

Satya Dev's performance has emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the film. Audiences have praised the actor for portraying different shades of his character with ease, especially during the emotionally intense moments in the second half.

Several social media users also applauded the film's climax, calling it surprising and impactful. While a few viewers felt the first half unfolds at a slower pace, most agreed that the second half delivers a rewarding cinematic experience.

A Story That Explores Social Issues

Apart from its psychological elements, Rao Bahadur has also been appreciated for addressing deeper social themes. According to early viewers, the film uses humor, satire, and emotional storytelling to explore issues such as prejudice, caste, family heritage, and society's obsession with skin colour and bloodlines.

Many felt the film encourages discussion and leaves audiences thinking long after the movie ends.

US Premieres Receive Positive Response

Rao Bahadur was first screened in the United States on July 2, a day before its Indian theatrical release. The overseas premiere generated positive word-of-mouth, with several viewers sharing glowing reviews on social media ahead of the film's release in India.

These early reactions created strong anticipation among Telugu cinema fans waiting for the movie's release.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Venkatesh Maha, Rao Bahadur features Satya Dev in the lead role as Ramappa Rao Bahadur. Malayalam actress Deepa Thomas plays a key role and has also received appreciation for her performance.

The film is presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu under the GMB Entertainments banner.

Overall First-Day Verdict

Based on the first wave of audience reactions, Rao Bahadur has made a promising start at the box office. Viewers have praised its original story, strong performances, emotional depth, visuals, and engaging second half.

As more audiences watch the film over the weekend, its overall reception and box office performance will become clearer. For now, Rao Bahadur appears to have impressed many viewers looking for a psychological drama with meaningful storytelling.

I just came out of #RaoBahadur. Can only say one thing. It's an amazing and unique experience. I saw many people here asking why there were no tweets from the show at AMB. The answer is simple. Everyone was completely absorbed in the film. No one even felt the need to reach for… pic.twitter.com/nSJsb5o3Nv — Venkat Sid (@vrsiddareddy) July 2, 2026

#RaoBahadur An Ambitious Experiment That Never Fully Clicks and Tests Your Patience at times! A very bold and unconventional attempt that struggles to justify its ambition. The first half tests your patience and largely serves as setup. Second half offers better drama and an… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 3, 2026

This is Fucking ' A Telugu Chithram' 🔥🔥 ( 3.5/5 )#RaoBahadur - Mental cinema ra ayya... ela teesaru!! Pakka chudandi kothaga undhi.. Pichi ekkincharu ani crafts... telugu lo ilantidi first time... Opening titles nundi music, writing, acting ani rampppp adincharu!!… pic.twitter.com/NdRIqhK7qY — MawaNuvvuThopu (@MawaNuvvuThopu) July 2, 2026

#RaoBahadur is a film that will make you laugh, feel love and pain and most importantly, it will leave you with a thought. A thought that will stay with you for a very very long time! 🔥#venkateshmaha @mahaisnotanoun brilliant craft! @ActorSatyaDev what a performance! @GMBents pic.twitter.com/Pg2hY4PYtO — NehaNess (@Neha_RamaRao) July 2, 2026

#RaoBahadur starts on a striking note. The first 5 minutes itself sets a completely different vibe and pulls you right into the world of Rao Bahadur. The songs blend in well, the character arc is built effectively, and the interval sets the stage perfectly. The second half… pic.twitter.com/ys0y1FwGs1 — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) July 2, 2026

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