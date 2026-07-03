US Independence Day 2026: What's Open And Closed On July 4?

The United States is celebrating Independence Day on July 4, 2026, marking 250 years of American independence. Since the holiday falls on a Saturday this year, many government offices and public services will remain closed, while several private businesses will continue to operate.

What's Closed On July 4?

Most government offices, post offices, public libraries, and courts will be closed for the Independence Day holiday. Mail delivery by the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not operate. Banks and US stock markets will also remain closed for the day.

What's Open On July 4?

Many supermarkets, grocery stores, shopping malls, restaurants, pharmacies, and retail stores will remain open, though some may have shorter business hours. Major retailers like Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, CVS, and Best Buy are expected to serve customers. However, Costco will remain closed.

Fireworks And Holiday Events

Cities across the US will celebrate with fireworks, parades, concerts, community gatherings, and family-friendly events. Parks, museums, and tourist attractions may also host special Independence Day programs, although some locations may follow holiday timings.

Check Local Timings Before You Visit

Opening hours can vary depending on the city and business. People planning to shop, travel, or visit tourist attractions are advised to check local timings in advance to avoid inconvenience during the Independence Day holiday.