Heavy Rain in Telangana for Next Two Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several parts of Telangana after a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. Weather officials said the system is likely to become stronger over the next two days, bringing widespread rain to the state.

The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for several districts, especially in northern Telangana. At the same time, weather experts have warned that the strengthening El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean could reduce the overall rainfall during this year's southwest monsoon season.

Heavy Rain Alert for Several Districts

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in districts including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Peddapalli.

Moderate to heavy rain is also likely in:

Adilabad

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

Nirmal

Mancherial

Rajanna Sircilla

Karimnagar

Bhupalpally

Hanamkonda

Light rain is expected in Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam.

People Asked to Stay Alert

Officials have advised people living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain cautious. Residents have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

The Telangana government has also alerted the GHMC and district authorities to stay prepared for any emergency situations caused by heavy rain.

El Niño May Affect Monsoon Rainfall

While the current weather system is expected to bring rain in the coming days, IMD officials said the overall southwest monsoon may remain weaker than normal this year.

According to IMD Hyderabad Director S. Stella, El Niño conditions over the Pacific Ocean are expected to become stronger during July and August and may intensify further by September. This could result in below-normal rainfall across Telangana during the monsoon season.

Rainfall Deficit Continues

Officials said Telangana recorded around 15% below-normal rainfall by the end of June this year.

Some districts in central Telangana have received much less rain than usual. Warangal and Hanamkonda have reported rainfall deficits of nearly 60% to 70%.

The rainfall expected from the current low-pressure system may help reduce this shortage, but experts believe the state could still receive less rainfall than normal during the rest of the monsoon season.

Farmers Advised to Plan Carefully

Weather officials have advised farmers to consider the possibility of below-average rainfall while planning agricultural activities this season. They said proper crop planning will be important if rainfall remains lower than expected.

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