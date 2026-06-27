Save The Tigers Season 4 Announced: Big Star in Talks For Key Role

The Save The Tigers series shows no signs of slowing down. Fresh off a hugely successful Season 3 on Jio Hotstar, the team behind the show is now plotting its next move.

Showrunner Mahi V Raghav has been energised by the response to Season 3. The healthy marital comedy connected deeply with audiences. Its cosmic twist gave the series a fresh dimension.

Now, Season 4 is being mulled over. The makers want to make it bigger than ever. A prominent star is being approached to play a meaty role in the new season. It has to be seen how he will fit into the canvas involving three husbands and wives constantly bickering and feeding ego issues. Conversations have begun. More details are expected to emerge in the coming months.

The Save The Tigers series has delivered three consecutive hits and remains the biggest series ever in Telugu. The producers are keen to protect that reputation. Season 4, if it happens, will clearly aim to be the grandest chapter yet.