Did Hardik Pandya Secretly Marry Mahieka? Photo goes viral

A recent photo of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma has sparked fresh rumours about their relationship. The picture has gone viral on social media, with many users claiming that the couple may have secretly got married.

In the viral image, Mahieka is seen wearing sindoor while standing beside Hardik. An elderly woman is also seen holding their hands, leading many social media users to believe that the photo was taken during a private wedding ceremony.

However, there is no official confirmation that Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma have tied the knot. Neither of them has responded to the rumours, and no statement has been issued by their families or representatives.

Many fans feel that if the couple had actually married, they would have shared the news publicly. Since they have openly posted pictures together over the past year, several people believe the viral image may have been taken during a personal visit or a religious event rather than a wedding.

Hardik Pandya has been in the spotlight since his divorce from actress and model Natasa Stankovic in 2024. The former couple continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

Rumours about Hardik's relationship with Mahieka Sharma first began in 2025 after fans noticed him appearing in her social media posts. The couple later made their relationship public and have frequently shared photos together. Mahieka has also been seen supporting Hardik during IPL 2026 matches and India's international cricket fixtures.

Until an official announcement is made, the reports about Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's marriage remain unconfirmed.