Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Rains gets stronger by Evening

Hyderabad is expected to receive scattered showers in the coming hours, with rainfall likely to become moderate by the afternoon and continue into the evening, according to weather experts.

Residents have been advised to plan their travel carefully, as weather conditions are expected to worsen during the day. Waterlogging and traffic congestion may occur in several parts of the city if the rain intensifies.

Meanwhile, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is already affecting several districts in Telangana. Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Khammam are witnessing intense rainfall, and the wet weather is expected to continue until the afternoon.

Weather experts have also predicted that the rain will gradually spread to Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Apart from these districts, scattered rain is likely in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Siddipet and Warangal. The intensity of rainfall in these areas is expected to increase later in the day.

Officials have advised people to stay updated with the latest weather alerts, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain and take precautions while driving on waterlogged roads.

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