Save The Tigers Season 3 First Review: Thorough Entertainer

The Tiger Territory came alive in Hyderabad on Monday evening as the grand premiere of Save The Tigers Season 3 unfolded at AMB Cinemas to an electrifying response. What began as a celebration expectedly turned into a laughter-filled evening, with guests, celeb, cast and crew members, and creators soaking in the energy of a franchise that has become a biggest hit in regional OTT entertainment.

The star-studded red-carpet extravaganza drew a host of popular personalities from soap opera to films. It punctuated custom red carpets, high-fashion celeb appearances and exclusive media interactions, and pre-screening get-togethers serving as the ultimate launchpad for the streaming.

The beautiful evening brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment space including the versatile actor Sundeep Kishan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Rag Mayur, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny, Kalyan Padala (Bigg Boss Season 9 winner), Chaitanya Rao, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Karthik Ratnam, Aditya Mandala, Srinath Maganti, Jabardasth comedian Mukku Avinash, Nirupam, Kireeti Damaraju, and audiences erupted into laughter throughout the screening.

Performances by Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, Jordaar Sujatha, Krishna Chaitanya, Deviyani Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam, and Pavani Gangireddy received an enthusiastic response. The story of three couples and a divine entity (Vennela Kishore) couldn't have asked for a better reception.

As the makers aptly put it, “A ROAR that made two worlds collide! Call it God’s plan or pure destiny… the TIGERS are back to turn heads, flip tables & own their absolute redemption arc!” The countdown has begun, with Save The Tigers Season 3 set to stream on JioHotstar from June 19.

Save The Tigers has emerged as the biggest Telugu web series in terms of OTT viewership. The first two seasons won audiences love through relatable humor, quirky characters, and family-friendly entertainment. And the much-awaited third season is ready to raise the stakes with a fresh fantasy twist.