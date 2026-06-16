Rule of Law Collapsed and Jungle Raj Prevails in AP

Former YSRCP MLA Abbayya Chowdary stated that the midnight attack on the residence of TDP Legal Cell Vice President Edupuganti Srinivas represents a dangerous collapse of the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh. He said that a sitting MLA personally leading a JCB-backed assault on a private residence after questions were raised over sand and liquor operations reflects a governance model where intimidation has replaced accountability.

Abbayya questioned whether exposing illegal activities has now become grounds for demolishing homes and terrorizing families. He said that instead of allowing the police and legal institutions to function, elected representatives are taking the law into their own hands while the government remains a silent spectator. He demanded that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu explain why no action has been initiated against MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar despite the seriousness of the incident.

He noted that the victim was not an opposition activist but a senior functionary of the ruling party's own legal cell, raising concerns that even voices within the establishment are being targeted for speaking out. He further recalled a series of attacks on YSRCP leaders, journalists, and political opponents in Denduluru, describing them as part of a broader pattern of intimidation and political violence.

Stressing that no elected representative is above the Constitution. He called for an immediate judicial inquiry and strict legal action against those responsible, warning that continued impunity for such incidents would further erode public confidence in democratic institutions and the rule of law