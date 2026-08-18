Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma Locks New Release Date

Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming film Sigma has received a new release date. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, is now scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026.

The film was earlier planned for a theatrical release on July 31, 2026, but the release was postponed. The makers have now officially announced the new date with a fresh poster, confirming the film’s arrival during the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

Sigma has Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and marks Jason Sanjay’s first film as a director. The movie is expected to blend action, comedy and adventure, with a treasure-hunt backdrop.

The film’s music is composed by Thaman S, while the promotional material has already created interest among moviegoers. A recent song, Ayyayyo Ammadi, also added to the buzz surrounding the project.

With the new release date locked, Sigma is now gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The film is being closely watched as Jason Sanjay makes his debut behind the camera and Sundeep Kishan takes on the lead role.