Save The Tigers 3: How Mahi V Raghav is Redefining Telugu Streaming with OTT Blockbusters

The arrival of Save The Tigers 3 on JioHotstar on June 19 has given more than just a hit in the Telugu OTT space. The show has achieved monumental viewership status within days of its release, confirming its position as the largest digital blockbuster in the southern territory. Sequels often buckle under the weight of previous success, but this production capitalized on its established momentum to deliver great engagement figures on the streaming platform.

This consistent performance highlights the formidable knack of showrunner Mahi V Raghav. With the successive victories of his previous projects, including the first two seasons of Save The Tigers and the intense thriller Shaitan, Mahi commands an enviable perfect record in the web space. Balancing commercial viability with engaging narratives is a challenge. By cracking this, Mahi has transformed himself from a traditional film director into a leading pioneer of modern long-form storytelling.

The maker of films like Anando Brahma and Yatra understands how to anchor a franchise while keeping the core entertainment value entirely intact. Importantly, Mahi is trying to push the envelope in a format with no great American TV- or Korean TV-like tradition. "India has no television series tradition. Which is why we don't have an evolved OTT culture," he recently commented.

Nevertheless, Three Autumn Leaves, his production house, is committed to disruptive content strategies. Instead of replicating tired formulas, the company focuses deeply on developing distinct regional intellectual properties in the OTT space. Their active involvement in structuring innovative business models allows them to produce premium content that connects instantly with the masses.