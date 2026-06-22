Brother Vijay: YS Jagan’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish Goes Viral

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended warm birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joseph on the occasion of his birthday today, June 22.

Addressing Vijay as his "brother," Jagan wished him good health, happiness, and success in all his future endeavors. Taking to social media platform X, the YSRCP chief shared a heartfelt message conveying his best wishes to the actor-turned-politician.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to my brother and the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay. I wish you a long, healthy life and continued success in all your endeavors," Jagan wrote in his post.

Heartiest birthday wishes to Brother Vijay, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. May you be blessed with good health and success in all your endeavors.@TVKVijayHQ — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 22, 2026

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also expressed hope that Vijay would continue to achieve greater milestones in politics and public service, while extending his sincere greetings on the special occasion.

Both Jagan and Vijay enjoy significant popularity among people in the Telugu states. While Jagan remains a prominent political leader, Vijay commands a massive fan following as a leading film star and has also emerged as a popular political figure in Tamil Nadu.

The cordial relationship between the two leaders has often attracted public attention. They were recently seen together at a wedding ceremony, generating considerable buzz among their supporters. Earlier, during the Tamil Nadu election campaign, Vijay's decision to prominently display a photograph of Jagan had also become a widely discussed topic in political circles.

Following Jagan's birthday message, supporters of both leaders have been actively sharing and celebrating the post on social media. Fans of Vijay and YSRCP workers have been exchanging greetings online, with several posts and messages going viral across various platforms.