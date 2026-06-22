Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Alert: Rain and Thunderstorms Likely

Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days as multiple weather systems continue to influence the region. Meteorological officials have warned of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning activity in several districts, urging people to remain cautious.

Weather Systems Triggering Rainfall

A cyclonic circulation over the Rayalaseema region, along with a trough extending from Chhattisgarh towards Telangana, is creating favorable conditions for widespread cloud cover and rain-bearing activity. These systems are expected to bring intermittent showers and thunderstorms to many parts of both states.

Rain Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

Several districts in Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning. Areas expected to be affected include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Parts of Rayalaseema may also receive scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activity.

Weather officials have indicated that isolated heavy showers cannot be ruled out in some locations depending on the movement of the weather systems.

Telangana Braces for Heavy Rainfall

In Telangana, a number of districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. At the same time, a few northern districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar and Peddapalli may continue to witness hot and humid conditions, resulting in contrasting weather patterns across the state.

Earlier Alerts Issued

Recent weather developments prompted authorities to issue alerts in several districts. Areas in West Godavari, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts witnessed rain and lightning activity, while Kakinada and East Godavari districts were placed under cautionary weather advisories due to thunderstorm risks.

Safety Measures During Thunderstorms

Disaster management authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions during periods of lightning and strong winds. People should avoid standing in open spaces or taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

Officials have also warned against going near electric poles, damaged power lines and large outdoor structures that may become hazardous during strong winds. Any fallen electrical wires should be reported immediately to local authorities.

Farmers, field workers and those involved in outdoor activities have been urged to move to safe locations when thunderstorm warnings are issued. Livestock should also be shifted to secure shelters whenever severe weather approaches.

Stay Updated

Residents are encouraged to monitor official weather bulletins and follow instructions issued by local authorities. With rainfall and thunderstorm activity expected in several districts, preparedness and caution will be essential to ensure public safety.

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