Alia Bhatt Roasted on India’s Got Latent 2, Clips Go Viral

Alia Bhatt recently appeared on the first episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 along with actress Sharvari as part of the promotions for their upcoming film Alpha. The episode has quickly become a talking point on social media.

During the show, host Samay Raina and several contestants cracked jokes about Alia. One of the most talked-about moments featured a contestant impersonating former US President Donald Trump, who humorously roasted the actress. The clips soon went viral online and were widely shared by fans.

What impressed many viewers was Alia's reaction to the jokes. Instead of getting upset, she laughed along and took the roasting in a light-hearted manner. Many social media users praised her for being sporting and enjoying the fun atmosphere of the show.

The episode has received mixed reactions from viewers. While some fans enjoyed the comedy and celebrity appearances, others felt the new season looked more scripted than before. Despite the criticism, the episode has generated massive buzz online and continues to trend on social media.

With Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Samay Raina sharing the stage, the season premiere has successfully grabbed attention and sparked conversations across the internet.