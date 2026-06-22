Bank Holidays in Last Week of June(June 22 - 28): Full State-Wise List

Bank customers should be aware of several holidays scheduled during the final week of June 2026. While banks will remain operational in most parts of the country on regular working days, certain states will observe local holidays, and the weekend will also bring nationwide closures.

June 22: Bank Holiday in Meghalaya

Banks in Shillong will remain closed on June 22 in observance of Rev. Thomas Jones Day. The day is celebrated in Meghalaya to honor the contributions of Rev. Thomas Jones, and banking services in the state will not be available.

June 26: Banks Closed in Several Cities for Muharram

On June 26, banks in several cities across India will remain closed due to Muharram (Yaum-e-Ashura/Jam-e-Shahadat) observances. The holiday will be applicable in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Vijayawada.

June 27: Fourth Saturday Holiday

As June 27 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, all public and private sector banks across India will remain closed, in line with the RBI's banking holiday schedule.

June 28: Sunday Closure

Banks nationwide will remain closed on June 28 due to the regular weekly Sunday holiday.

June 29: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti

Banks operating in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on June 29 to mark Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

June 30: Remna Ni Holiday in Mizoram

Banks in Mizoram will remain shut on June 30 on account of Remna Ni, which translates to "Day of Peace" in the Mizo language. The day holds cultural significance in the state and is observed as a public holiday.

Four Consecutive Days of Bank Holidays

The final week of June brings a series of holidays in different regions of India. Muharram-related holidays on June 26 will be followed by the fourth Saturday holiday on June 27 and the Sunday closure on June 28. Regional holidays continue on June 29 in Himachal Pradesh and June 30 in Mizoram.

Banking Services During Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, branch-based services such as cash deposits, cheque clearance, and passbook updates may not be available on bank holidays. However, customers can continue using ATMs, UPI transactions, mobile banking apps, internet banking, and other digital payment services without interruption.