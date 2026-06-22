Peddi Mega Blockbuster Event to Be Held on June 23 in Hyderabad

Ram Charan’s latest film Peddi has emerged as a huge success at the box office. The sports drama received a positive response from audiences, with Ram Charan earning praise for his powerful performance in the lead role.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has performed exceptionally well worldwide and has become one of the biggest hits of the year. To celebrate this achievement, the makers have announced a Mega Blockbuster Event on June 23, 2026.

The grand event will take place at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad from 6 PM onwards. Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, and the film’s cast and crew are expected to attend the celebration.

Peddi features a strong ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and several others in important roles. The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the event, which is expected to be a memorable celebration of the film’s successful theatrical run.