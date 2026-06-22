Maa Inti Bangaaram Crosses Rs 43 Crore at Box Office After First Weekend

Maa Inti Bangaaram has emerged as one of the biggest box-office surprises of the year. The film reportedly earned around Rs 43 crore during its opening weekend, an outstanding achievement for a female-led movie.

The film witnessed strong momentum over its first three days. Rather than showing a decline after its opening, collections improved steadily as more moviegoers, particularly family audiences, turned up at theatres. Positive word-of-mouth appears to have played a key role in boosting ticket sales across many centers.

With the weekend now over, industry attention has shifted to the film's Monday performance. While strong weekend numbers are encouraging, weekday collections often determine the long-term success of a theatrical release.

If Maa Inti Bangaaram manages to maintain a solid hold on Monday, it could significantly strengthen its box-office prospects. A steady run during the weekdays would put the film in a strong position to exceed early expectations and target a much higher lifetime total.

Another factor working in the movie's favor is the absence of major competition. Since no big releases are scheduled in the immediate future, the film has a clear opportunity to continue attracting audiences and maximize its theatrical run.

The coming days will be crucial. If the positive momentum continues, Maa Inti Bangaaram could establish itself as one of the most successful heroine-centric films in recent times.

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