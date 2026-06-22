Will Allu Arjun Attend Court Today in the Pushpa 2 Case?

A key hearing in the Pushpa 2 stampede case is scheduled to take place at the Nampally Court in Hyderabad today. While actor Allu Arjun was earlier summoned to appear before the court, reports suggest that his legal team will represent him during the proceedings.

The case is related to the tragic stampede that occurred during the premiere screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in December 2024. The incident resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi and left several others injured. Following an investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against multiple individuals, including Allu Arjun.

The Nampally Court had issued summons to Allu Arjun and several other accused as part of the ongoing legal proceedings. The actor has been named as Accused No. 11 in the case.

According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun’s lawyer is expected to appear before the court on his behalf and present the necessary legal arguments. The hearing is likely to be an important step in the case as the judicial process moves forward.

The case continues to attract significant public attention, and further developments are expected after today’s court proceedings.