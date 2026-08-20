Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra 2 to Begin After Ramayana 2

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films ahead. The actor is currently working on Ramayana, which is being made in two parts.

According to a recent report, Ranbir is expected to begin work on Brahmastra 2 immediately after completing Ramayana 2. Director Ayan Mukerji is reportedly busy with the scripting and pre-production work for the sequel.

Brahmastra 2 is reportedly expected to go on floors in April 2027. Ranbir is set to continue his role in the franchise, with reports suggesting that he will play both Shiva and Dev in the sequel.

Alia Bhatt is also expected to return as Isha. There is further buzz that the makers are in talks with Deepika Padukone for the character of Amruta.

Apart from Ramayana and Brahmastra 2, Ranbir Kapoor also has projects such as Love & War and Animal Park in his lineup. With several major films ahead, the actor has a packed schedule over the next few years.