Hyderabad To Get Permanent Amazon AWS Builder Loft

Hyderabad is set to strengthen its reputation as one of India’s leading technology and startup destinations with the launch of a permanent Amazon Web Services (AWS) Builder Loft.

The new facility will provide developers, students, startup founders and technology professionals with a dedicated place to learn, collaborate and explore new cloud and artificial intelligence technologies.

AWS Expands Builder Loft Network

AWS introduced its first permanent Builder Loft in San Francisco in July 2025. The concept is designed to create a physical community space where developers and technology enthusiasts can gain practical knowledge, attend events and connect with other members of the tech ecosystem.

AWS has now announced plans to expand the initiative to Hyderabad, Berlin and São Paulo. These locations will become permanent venues for technology-focused community activities.

What Will The Hyderabad Builder Loft Offer?

The Hyderabad facility is expected to host a range of free activities for members of the technology community. These will include:

Technical workshops

Networking sessions

Pitch events

Developer meetups

Content creation facilities

Co-working and collaboration areas

Community events

Technology learning programmes

Developers, students, startup teams and other technology professionals will be able to use the facility to learn new skills and interact with peers.

Focus On AI And Cloud Technologies

The Hyderabad Builder Loft is expected to place particular emphasis on artificial intelligence and cloud-native development.

The facility will offer Indian developers an opportunity to strengthen their technical skills, experiment with emerging technologies and exchange ideas with others working on next-generation applications.

The initiative could also help bring together startups, student developer communities and independent technology groups under one physical space.

Community Groups Can Use The Space

AWS says the permanent Builder Loft model has been designed around local technology communities. Developer groups, AWS Student Builder Groups, AWS User Groups and independent organisers will be able to seek permission to conduct meetups and other activities at the venue without paying for the space.

The approach follows AWS's earlier use of temporary Pop-up Lofts and Gen AI Lofts in different parts of the world. Unlike those short-term facilities, the new Builder Lofts are intended to operate as long-term community hubs.

Hyderabad Joins Global Tech Cities

The San Francisco Builder Loft reportedly hosts several community events every week, demonstrating the demand for physical spaces where technology professionals can meet and collaborate.

With Hyderabad now joining cities such as San Francisco, Berlin and São Paulo, the new AWS facility could further expand opportunities for developers and startup communities in the city.

The permanent Builder Loft is expected to become a platform for technical learning, networking and collaboration as Hyderabad continues to grow as a major hub for technology, startups and innovation.

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