Save the Tigers 3 Review and Rating

The Save the Tigers franchise has emerged as one of Telugu OTT's most successful comedy-drama series. After the tremendous response to its first two seasons, the third installment arrives with high expectations and a completely new narrative twist. Streaming on Jio Hotstar from June 19, Save the Tigers 3 attempts to balance humor, family emotions, and fantasy elements. Does it succeed? Let's find out.

Story

Rahul (Abhinav Gomatam) finds himself stuck in Bengaluru after being forced into a software job that he never truly wanted. His dissatisfaction with life keeps growing as he struggles to fit into his new environment.

Meanwhile, Ganta Ravi (Priyadarshi) exhausts his finances while chasing political ambitions and an MLA ticket, only to face disappointment and criticism from his family. Vikram (Chaitanya Krishna) is dealing with a different crisis altogether, as his marriage falls apart when Rekha (Deviyani Sharma) files for divorce. In a surprising turn of events, Vikram decides to seek alimony from his wife.

Frustrated by their personal lives and failed marriages, the three friends begin questioning the purpose of marriage itself. Their complaints somehow reach the heavens, where Indra (Vennela Kishore) takes notice. To understand their problems better, he assigns Gupta (Gundu Sudarshan) with an unusual mission.

Things take an unexpected turn when Gupta transports the trio into a parallel universe and exchanges them with alternate versions of themselves. As they navigate unfamiliar lives and relationships, they discover that every reality comes with its own set of challenges. What lessons do they learn? Can they fix their real-world problems? The answers unfold through the rest of the series.

Performances

Abhinav Gomatam, Priyadarshi, and Chaitanya Krishna once again prove why they are the backbone of the franchise. Playing dual versions of their characters gives them ample scope to showcase different shades, and all three deliver entertaining performances.

Priyadarshi shines with his impeccable comic timing, while Abhinav Gomatam effortlessly handles both humor and emotional moments. Chaitanya Krishna performs confidently and fits perfectly into the ensemble setup.

The female cast, including Deviyani Sharma, Sujatha, and Pavani, plays an important role in keeping the emotional core intact. Vennela Kishore makes a memorable impact despite limited screen time, while Gundu Sudarshan contributes effectively to the fantasy track.

Actors like Avinash, Rohini, Harsha Vardhan, and Gangavva ensure there is no shortage of laughs. Srikanth Iyengar also leaves a strong impression with a character that carries multiple shades.

Analysis

One of the biggest strengths of Save the Tigers 3 is its willingness to move beyond the realistic setup that defined the previous seasons. The introduction of a parallel-world concept injects freshness into the franchise and prevents it from feeling repetitive.

The alternate-reality premise allows the writers to explore different versions of the same characters and examine how choices shape lives. Initially, the new world appears ideal for the protagonists, but the narrative gradually reveals that no life is free from problems. This realization forms the emotional heart of the series.

Beyond the comedy, the show explores themes of self-awareness, relationships, and personal growth. It highlights the importance of understanding and respecting one's partner while subtly promoting equality in marriage. The writing avoids becoming preachy for the most part and delivers its message through entertaining situations.

The humor remains the biggest attraction, with several sequences generating genuine laughs. While a few scenes feel stretched and some dialogues appear slightly over-the-top, the overall entertainment value remains intact.

Technical Aspects

Created by Mahi V. Raghav and Pradeep Advaitham, and directed by Sriram Eragam, the series benefits from a well-executed screenplay that balances fantasy and family drama effectively.

The dialogues by Vijay Namoju and D.S. Gautham are witty and relatable, contributing significantly to the show's comic appeal. Ajay Arasada's background score complements the narrative and enhances several emotional and humorous moments.

Production values are neat, and the technical team ensures that the fantasy elements blend smoothly with the grounded storytelling style that audiences associate with the franchise.

Verdict

Save the Tigers 3 successfully reinvents itself with a refreshing parallel-universe backdrop while retaining the humor and emotional connect that made the franchise popular. Strong performances, entertaining writing, and a meaningful underlying message make it a worthy continuation of the series.

If you're looking for a light-hearted family entertainer with plenty of laughs and a touch of emotion, Save the Tigers 3 is a satisfying weekend binge-watch.