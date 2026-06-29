YSRCP is Against Corruption in Amaravati, Not Amaravati: Devineni Avinash

YSRCP has reiterated that farmers from Amaravati region coming in droves to meet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had become an eyesore to the coalition government, which was reflected in the attack on our team at Undavalli and cases being foisted on us shows the jungle raj prevailing in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, YSRCP NTR district President Devineni Avinash said, we as part of the Farmers’ Protection Committee were stopped by shouting slogans and attacked by TDP hooligans and the police had booked cases against us which shows the state of law and order.

The farmers who did not part with the land were being harassed by the government and resorting to forced acquisition. On invitation, our Committee was visiting Penumaka and it was stopped and attacked damaging our vehicles while police were mute spectators and later filed cases against us under serious sections.

The attack stems from the fact that farmers from the Amaravati region were meeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and pouring their woes out has become an eyesore for the coalition government.

Chandrababu friendly media has been spinning stories that were accompanied by rowdies, while in reality it was the hooligans of TDP that carried out the attack on us.

We never opposed Amaravati but were against the rampant corruption and extravaganza going on in the name of capital and have been exposing it at all available avenues. While there is a plunder at Amaravati development is not visible anywhere in the state, he said.

The more the attacks the stronger our resolve to fight it out grows and we will stand by the affected farmers who are being harassed and being coerced for forcible acquisition.