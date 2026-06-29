Tollywood 2026 First Half Hits and Flops

The first half of 2026 has almost come to an end for Tollywood, and it has been a mixed journey at the box office. While a few films turned out to be major successes, many highly anticipated releases failed to impress audiences.

The year began with a crowded Sankranti season, with five Telugu films hitting theatres. Among them, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju emerged as the biggest winners by collecting impressive box office numbers. Bhakta Mahashayulaku Vignapthi, starring Ravi Teja, received an average response from audiences. However, The Raja Saab, which was released with huge expectations, ended up disappointing moviegoers. Naari Naari Naduma Murari also failed to achieve strong collections due to limited theatre availability.

February belonged to medium and small-budget films, but most of them struggled at the box office. Movies like Funky, Euphoria, Hey Balwanth, Vishnu Vinyasam, and Sri Chidambaram failed to attract audiences. Couple Friendly managed to earn decent collections and performed comparatively better.

March also witnessed several releases, including Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Mrityunjaya, Band Melam, and Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani, but none of them created much impact. Sharwanand's Biker, which carried good expectations, turned out to be a commercial disappointment. Films such as Rakasa, Decoyit, Paapam Prathap, and Thimmarajupalli TV also ended up as box office failures.

In May, movies like Gayapadda Simham, Jetly, Godari Gattupaina, and Ugly Story failed to bring audiences to theatres. At a time when Tollywood was going through a difficult phase, Peddi arrived with huge hype. Although the film received mixed reviews, it opened strongly at the box office. However, collections declined from the second week, resulting in losses for buyers in several regions.

More recently, Singeetham and Deewana managed to post decent collections. The biggest success after the Sankranti releases was undoubtedly Maa Inti Bangaram, which emerged as a blockbuster. It became the only film after the festive season to deliver solid profits to distributors and exhibitors.

Overall, the first half of 2026 has been challenging for Tollywood, with only a handful of films achieving commercial success while many expected blockbusters failed to meet audience expectations.

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