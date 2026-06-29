Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram Breaks 16-Yr-Old Arundhati BO Record

Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest action drama Maa Inti Bangaram is enjoying a dream run at the box office, proving once again that female-led commercial entertainers can draw massive crowds to theatres. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film continues to perform exceptionally well in its second weekend, backed by strong family audience support and repeat viewers.

According to trade reports, the film collected Rs 4.90 crore net in India on its ninth day, registering an impressive 12.6 percent growth over the previous day's earnings. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 42.95 crore, while its domestic gross collection has crossed Rs 49.72 crore. Notably, the Telugu version alone contributed Rs 4.95 crore net on Saturday.

Strong Overseas Performance

Maa Inti Bangaram is also performing well in overseas markets. On its ninth day, the film earned an additional Rs 1.25 crore gross internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 21.85 crore.

Overall, the film has amassed a remarkable Rs 71.57 crore gross worldwide, setting a new milestone for a female-led Telugu film.

Breaks 'Arundhati' Record

With its latest worldwide collections, Maa Inti Bangaram has officially surpassed the box office record of Anushka Shetty's iconic blockbuster Arundhati, which held the record for nearly 16 years. The film has now become the highest-grossing solo female-led Telugu film in the history of Telugu cinema.

Interestingly, while big-budget hero-centric films often witness a decline in collections after the opening weekend, Maa Inti Bangaram has shown the opposite trend. It opened with Rs 5.35 crore net on Day 1 but gained momentum through positive word-of-mouth, collecting Rs 10.10 crore net on its first Sunday.

Profits Continue to Rise

The film had already entered the safe zone before its theatrical release by recovering a significant portion of its investment through non-theatrical rights. As a result, the ongoing theatrical collections are translating into substantial profits for distributors.

The film has also emerged as Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highest-grossing solo lead film, marking another major milestone in her career.