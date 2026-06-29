Maurya Siddavaram and Tanvi Aakanksha's Film JOKER Launched

JOKER, starring Maurya Siddavaram and Tanvi Aakanksha in the lead roles, was formally launched on Saturday with traditional pooja ceremonies. The event took place in Hyderabad and was attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. The film marks the maiden production venture of Meera Productions.

The event was graced by big celebrities. Ace producer Allu Aravind sounded the clap for the inaugural shot, while Allu Sneha switched on the camera. Young producer Bunny Vas handed over the script, marking the official launch of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sandeep Ramineni (Sandy) said, "This is the first production from our banner and it is being made as a complete entertainer. Director Geetha C. Shekhar has crafted a script that blends fun-filled entertainment with an emotional touch. Maurya and Tanvi make a charming on-screen pair, and we are confident they will impress audiences. We plan to begin the regular shoot in August, and details about the remaining cast and technical crew will be announced soon."