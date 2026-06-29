Janhvi Kapoor to Make Tamil Debut

Indian cinema has gone beyond language barriers, with actors and technicians working across different film industries. Many Bollywood stars have been making their mark in South Indian films over the past few years. From Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani to several others, many Hindi actors have appeared in South Indian projects.

Among them, Janhvi Kapoor recently entered Telugu cinema with Devara and Peddi. While she impressed many with her glamorous screen presence, her performances also received mixed reviews from some sections of the audience.

Now, Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly ready to begin her journey in the Tamil film industry. According to reports, director Sargunam, known for films like Kalavani and Vaagai Sooda Vaa, is planning to introduce her through a new web series. The filmmaker recently directed the web series Exam and is now preparing for another digital project.

The upcoming web series is expected to be produced by Neelam Productions, the banner owned by acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith. Reports suggest that the project has been titled Kurathi, and Janhvi Kapoor has already agreed to be part of it.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, reports indicate that the makers are likely to reveal more details soon. Fans are now eager to see how Janhvi Kapoor performs in her first Tamil project after making her Telugu debut.

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