Answer YS Jagan's Questions Instead of Spreading Lies: Buggana

Former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the TDP-led coalition government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has resorted to lies and deception to cover up its failure and mislead the people. Referring to the recent tweet by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on interest subsidy for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), he said YSRCP had clearly explained that interest subvention is critical to strengthening DWCRA women financially.

He stated that the YSRCP government spent Rs. 4,969 crore on interest subsidy, deposited Rs. 25,571 crore directly into beneficiaries' accounts under the Asara scheme, Rs.19,189 crore under Cheyutha, and implemented several other programmes that strengthened women and SHGs economically. He said these are verifiable facts and questioned how presenting such figures could be termed as misleading the public.

Buggana challenged the Chandrababu Naidu government to publicly debate or disprove any of the facts raised by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He asked whether it is not true that the TDP–Jana Sena manifesto promised to enhance the interest subsidy loan eligibility for SHGs from Rs.3 lakh to Rs.10 lakh and secured votes on that promise. He further questioned whether it is not true that the coalition government failed to release even a single rupee towards interest subsidy for SHG women during 2024-25 and 2025-26, betraying lakhs of women across the state. He also pointed out that the growth in bank credit to Self-Help Groups has declined continuously during these two years under the coalition government.

The former Finance Minister further questioned whether it is not a fact that Andhra Pradesh's own tax revenues registered a negative growth of -3.22% during 2025-26, reflecting the deteriorating financial condition of the state. He said the government has failed to answer even one of the issues raised by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and is instead trying to divert public attention. By refusing to respond to these facts, the government is effectively admitting their correctness, he said.

Buggana said that if the government accepts these facts, it must also accept that it has failed to fulfil its election promises and that the state's economy is under severe financial stress. He demanded that the Chandrababu Naidu government apologise to the people of Andhra Pradesh for misleading them and failing to honour its commitments to Self-Help Group women.