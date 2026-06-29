Telangana Heavy Rain Alert Till July 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert for several districts across Telangana. The weather warning will remain in effect until July 6, with some areas expected to receive up to 115.5 mm of rainfall.

According to the latest forecast, heavy rain is likely on Thursday and Friday in several districts, including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Suryapet.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in many of these districts. Residents are advised to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain, and follow updates issued by local authorities.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain is expected during the evening or night. The city is likely to witness cloudy skies, with temperatures expected to range between 23°C and 33°C.

People living in low-lying areas should be alert for possible waterlogging, while commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance as rain could affect traffic during peak hours.

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