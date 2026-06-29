Advanced Ophthalmology Centre Launched at Lions Dundoo Eye Institute

In a major step towards improving access to advanced eye care, the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (Rotary International District 3150), in collaboration with the Lions Club of Secunderabad Charitable Trust, inaugurated the Advanced Ophthalmology Centre – Lions-Rotary Retina Surgical Centre at the Lions Dundoo Eye Institute in Secunderabad on Monday.

The state-of-the-art facility has been established with CSR support from Tibrewala Electronics Ltd and Premier Energies. It is designed to provide specialized retinal care and advanced ophthalmic surgeries, making quality eye treatment more accessible to patients in need.

The inauguration ceremony began at 11 am with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by the unveiling of the official name board and commemorative plaque of the new retina surgical centre. The event brought together leaders from Rotary and Lions Clubs, healthcare professionals, industry representatives, and community members.

Leaders Highlight the Importance of Accessible Eye Care

Lion Harjeet Singh, Trust Chairman of the Lions Club of Secunderabad Charitable Trust, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the significance of the collaborative initiative. Rtn. Rajashekar Vodela, President of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad, spoke about the club's commitment to strengthening community healthcare through meaningful partnerships.

Delivering an inspiring address, Kimaaya Verma emphasized that restoring a person's vision not only improves eyesight but also brings back confidence, dignity, and hope.

The event also featured keynote addresses by community and business leaders, who underlined the importance of expanding access to specialized eye care and strengthening healthcare infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

Distinguished Guests Attend the Ceremony

The inauguration was led by Chief Guest Rtn. Dr. S.V. Raamprasad, District Governor (2025–26), Rotary International District 3150.

Guests of Honour included Mr. Jyoti Prakash Tibrewala, Chairman of Tibrewala Electronics Ltd., Mr. Vinéet Tibrewala, Managing Director, and Miss Esha Tibrewala, Next Generation Sales and Marketing Head, who addressed the gathering on behalf of Tibrewala Electronics.

Collaborative Community Initiative

The project was spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad under the leadership of President Rtn. Rajashekar Vodela, Secretary Rtn. Shivani Tibrewala, Service Director Rtn. Sunita Kumar, Co-Service Director Rtn. Vivana Saluja, Incoming President Rtn. Ramesh Patel, and Rtn. Sudhir Reddy.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Lion Aarthi Goyal, President of the Lions Club, along with Trust Secretary Anitaji Agarwal. They expressed gratitude to TIBCON Capacitors, the project core committee, donors, and volunteers whose support helped make the initiative possible.

The newly inaugurated Lions-Rotary Retina Surgical Centre combines advanced medical infrastructure with community service, aiming to deliver high-quality retinal treatment and vision-saving surgeries to patients across the region.

The facility is now officially open to the public and is expected to play a significant role in expanding access to specialized ophthalmic care in Telangana.