Everyone Is Wishing for the Success of Makutam: Hero Vishal

Makutam, starring and directed by Vishal, is the 99th production of the Super Good Films banner. Produced by the late RB Choudary, the film features Anjali and Dushara Vijayan as the female leads. The teaser and the first single, The Rise of Linga, received an excellent response from audiences. The makers unveiled the second single, Nachchaake Vachera, on Sunday (June 28). Speaking at the song launch event, the cast and crew shared their excitement about the film.

Vishal said: "I am delighted to greet Telugu audiences with Makutam. This time, I am coming before them not just as an actor, but also as a director. Ever since I watched Shiva, I dreamt of becoming a director, and that dream has finally come true. Today, I deeply miss RB Choudary sir. He entrusted me with the responsibility of his 99th production. Due to unavoidable circumstances, I had to step into the director's chair, and I hope I have lived up to the faith he placed in me. I am the 45th director to emerge from his prestigious banner. It is because of Subrahmanyam sir's trust in me that Makutam has reached this stage.

For the past one year, I have set aside my personal life to focus entirely on this film. Sai Dhanshika stood by me throughout this journey with immense support. The song Linga became a big hit, and GV Prakash took a risk by making me sing it," he joked. "Prabha has rendered Nachchaake Vachera beautifully. Every song she has sung has become a blockbuster.

This is my directorial debut, and I sincerely thank every artist who believed in me and stood by me during this journey. I have incorporated everything I learned from the directors I have worked with over the years. I have given my very best to this film. I don't want to speak much about it now—the audience will speak after watching it.

My father, GK Reddy, is the reason I am standing here today. He insisted on releasing Pandem Kodi in Telugu, and since then, Telugu audiences have continued to shower me with love. Now, I am coming before you as a director as well. I would like to thank Arjun sir and RGV sir, who inspired me immensely. In the last 22 years, I have acted in 35 films. I am grateful to the audiences who have supported me throughout this journey. I will personally come to theatres to know what the audience thinks about Makutam. Everyone is wishing for Makutam to become a grand success, and I promise to deliver a memorable cinematic experience."

Anjali said : "After Madha Gaja Raja, I have reunited with Vishal for Makutam. Back then he was only the hero, but now he is also the director. I play a powerful and significant role in the film, and Vishal has presented my character wonderfully. We have shared a wonderful bond for nearly 15 years, and he is a genuinely good human being.

I hope Makutam brings him tremendous success as both an actor and a director. He has worked incredibly hard for this film, and I truly wish he receives the reward he deserves. It is a pleasure to be part of Super Good Films' prestigious 99th production. GV Prakash's music is always outstanding, and Nachchaake Vachera is one of my favourite songs from the album. I am confident it will become a huge hit, just like the film."

Jithan Ramesh said : "We have known Vishal for many years. He is like a member of our family and an elder brother to us. Whatever GV Prakash touches turns into gold, and I believe the music of Makutam will also become a massive success. Vishal is making his directorial debut with this film, and he has handled every responsibility himself with great dedication.

As the 99th production of Super Good Films, this movie is sure to become a huge success. Our father's 100th production is very special to us, and we are determined to fulfil his dream. We won't stop at 100—we will continue his legacy with 200 films and beyond."

Actor Ajay said : "About 20 years ago, I worked with Vishal in Bhayya, and now we have reunited for Makutam. I was curious to see how he would perform as a director. I simply followed everything he asked me to do, and I strongly believe he is going to create something extraordinary with this film."

Jhansi said: "I would like to thank Vishal for introducing me to Tamil cinema. I have always shared a wonderful association with Super Good Films. Vishal has excelled in every department as both an actor and a director. My role in Makutam is completely different from anything I have done before. It was a pleasure working with Anjali. This is a film that belongs to all of us, and I sincerely hope Makutam becomes a grand success."

Singer Prabha said : "I would like to thank Vishal sir and GV Prakash sir for giving me the opportunity to sing such a beautiful song in Makutam. I have previously sung for private albums, but this is my first song for a feature film, and I am truly delighted to be a part of it."