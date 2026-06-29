June 30 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

Investors planning to trade on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, can do so without any interruption. The Indian stock market will remain open on June 30, as it is a regular working day with no scheduled market holiday.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will function as per their normal trading schedule. Since there are no national holidays, religious festivals, or special occasions falling on June 30, trading across all major market segments will continue as usual.

Is June 30 a Stock Market Holiday?

No. June 30, 2026, is not a stock market holiday in India.

The NSE and BSE have not declared any trading holiday for the day. Investors can buy and sell shares, trade in futures and options, and participate in other market segments during regular market hours.

Why Is There No Stock Market Holiday on June 30?

Stock market holidays in India are announced in advance by the exchanges and are typically observed on major national holidays, religious festivals, or other officially notified occasions.

Since June 30 does not coincide with any such event, the exchanges will remain operational.

Common reasons for stock market holidays include:

Republic Day

Mahavir Jayanti

Good Friday

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Maharashtra Day

Independence Day

Gandhi Jayanti

Diwali (Lakshmi Pujan)

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Christmas

As none of these holidays fall on June 30, investors can expect uninterrupted trading throughout the day.

NSE and BSE Trading Timings

The Indian stock market will follow its standard trading schedule on June 30:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular market session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All market segments, including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing, will operate according to their normal timings.

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