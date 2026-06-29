June 30 Bank Holiday or Not?

Customers planning to visit their bank on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, can do so as it is a regular working day in most parts of India. There is no nationwide bank holiday on June 30, and public and private sector banks will remain open for normal business operations in most states.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, June 30 does not coincide with any national holiday, major festival, or public observance that requires banks across the country to remain closed. Customers can visit branches for cash transactions, cheque deposits, account-related services, and other banking needs.

Is June 30 a Bank Holiday?

No. June 30 is not a nationwide bank holiday. Banks in most states and Union Territories will function according to their normal working hours.

However, bank holidays in India are state-specific, and certain regions may observe holidays based on local festivals or government notifications.

Is Any State Observing a Bank Holiday on June 30?

Yes. Banks in Mizoram are expected to remain closed on June 30 on account of Remna Ni, a state-specific holiday observed in the state. Apart from Mizoram, banks in the rest of the country are expected to operate normally.

Banking Services Available

Customers can access all regular banking services in states where banks are open, including:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance and demand draft services

Loan and account-related services

Locker facilities

Customer support at bank branches

Digital banking services such as UPI, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and ATMs will continue to function as usual across the country, including in states where physical branches are closed.

Conclusion

For most customers across India, June 30, 2026, is a regular banking day, and bank branches will remain open during their normal business hours. The only notable exception is Mizoram, where banks are expected to remain closed due to Remna Ni. Customers are advised to check with their local branch if they are unsure about regional holidays before planning an in-person visit.

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