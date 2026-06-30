After NTR as Muruga, Who Will Play Lord Shiva?

NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas have officially joined hands once again for a big pan-India film based on Lord Muruga. The announcement has created massive excitement among fans, with the first poster hinting at a grand mythological action drama.

NTR will be seen playing the role of Lord Muruga, and fans are eager to see him in this powerful character. Soon after the announcement, another topic started trending on social media—who will play Lord Shiva in the film?

Since Lord Muruga is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi, many believe Shiva's role will be an important part of the story. Fans feel that a senior actor with a strong screen presence should be chosen for the role to make the film even more impactful.

Several popular names are being discussed online, with fans sharing their own casting suggestions. However, these are only fan opinions, and the makers have not confirmed any actor for the role of Lord Shiva.

At present, the film's team has announced only the lead actor and director. More details about the cast are expected in the coming months.

With NTR playing Lord Muruga and Trivikram directing the project, expectations are already very high. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will be selected to play Lord Shiva, a role that could become one of the biggest highlights of the film.