Hyderabad Residents Warned as Seasonal Illnesses Rise

Hyderabad is witnessing a gradual increase in seasonal illnesses as changing weather conditions continue to affect people across the city. Health experts say that frequent rain, humidity, and temperature fluctuations are creating a favorable environment for infections to spread.

Hospitals and clinics have reported more patients suffering from fever, cold, cough, sore throat, and viral infections. Cases of flu-like symptoms are also being seen in both children and adults.

Doctors believe that sudden changes in weather can weaken the body's resistance, making people more vulnerable to infections. They have advised residents to take extra care of their health during this period.

Health experts recommend the following precautions:

Drink plenty of clean water.

Eat freshly cooked food.

Maintain good personal hygiene.

Avoid getting drenched in rain whenever possible.

Seek medical advice if fever or other symptoms continue for several days.

Officials have also urged people to be alert about mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, as stagnant water after rains can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Doctors say most seasonal illnesses can be managed effectively if detected early. They advise people not to ignore symptoms such as high fever, body pain, severe cough, or breathing difficulty.

With the monsoon weather expected to continue, residents are encouraged to follow basic health precautions and stay safe from seasonal infections.